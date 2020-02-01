Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of EOG Resources worth $72,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.33. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

