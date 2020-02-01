Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 36,887 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,887 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $70,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $10.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.16. 2,190,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

