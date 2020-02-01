Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 50,077 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,077 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of AFLAC worth $82,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.