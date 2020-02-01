Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 856,187 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,187 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.95% of Medical Properties Trust worth $103,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

In other news, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

