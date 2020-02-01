Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $70,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,195,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,377,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 309,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,217,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,080,000 after purchasing an additional 242,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.76. 8,398,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,526. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

