Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $71,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.01 and a 200-day moving average of $292.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

