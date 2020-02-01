Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $82,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 4,129,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,308. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.