Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,020 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Synchrony Financial worth $103,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. 6,634,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,941. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.