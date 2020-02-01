Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Ball worth $100,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,335,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ball by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 45,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,225. Ball Co. has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $629,233.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,137,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,520 shares of company stock worth $4,973,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

