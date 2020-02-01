Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 883,888 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Kinder Morgan worth $98,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after buying an additional 5,193,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,913,000 after buying an additional 2,438,336 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 419.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,480,000 after buying an additional 2,330,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,862,000 after buying an additional 1,053,377 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $20.87. 20,695,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,927,345. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.