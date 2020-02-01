Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $100.03 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $100,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.21. 1,793,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.78 and its 200-day moving average is $196.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.