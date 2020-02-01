Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $68.65 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.39% of MGIC Investment worth $68,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $284,569.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,455,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,918,495.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 309,444 shares of company stock worth $4,363,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

