Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $68.70 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $68,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.21. 749,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.23. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $99.30 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

