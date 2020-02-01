Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $72.81 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,706 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Yum! Brands worth $72,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $105.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average of $108.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.52 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.