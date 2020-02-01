Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $74.16 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 323.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Lear worth $74,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.18. The stock had a trading volume of 754,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,310. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.14. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

