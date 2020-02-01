Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $81.84 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226,974 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.76% of Eastman Chemical worth $81,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after buying an additional 320,426 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 52,190 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,998. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

