Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $82.78 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273,083 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Linde worth $82,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after buying an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after buying an additional 61,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Linde by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after buying an additional 85,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Linde by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 863,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,342,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,405. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $159.08 and a 52 week high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

