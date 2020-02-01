Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $84.09 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,767 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Northern Trust worth $84,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 176.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.81. 1,253,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,199. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock worth $5,911,613. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

