Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $89.07 Million Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $89,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,655. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,406 shares of company stock worth $3,588,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

