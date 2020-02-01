Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $91.81 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,287,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.05% of Kimco Realty worth $91,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE KIM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.05. 9,109,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.