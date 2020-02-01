Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $92.07 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Domino’s Pizza worth $92,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.4% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 269,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,886,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,694,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,942,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,383,000 after buying an additional 43,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 212,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,910,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a $295.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.88.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $281.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,576. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.14. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

