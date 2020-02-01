Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 400,115 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $81,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Insiders bought 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,285. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.