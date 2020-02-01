Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 102.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,530 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $73,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 928,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,990. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

