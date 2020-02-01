Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,845,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $101,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Mondelez International by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,983,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,419. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

