Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.53% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $73,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after buying an additional 538,535 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,279,000 after buying an additional 115,956 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,545,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. MKM Partners cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $124.64. 1,458,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,619. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

