Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 723,407 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Yandex worth $88,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

