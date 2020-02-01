Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 130,394 Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,394 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.99% of ICF International worth $85,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,745,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 415,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ICF International by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ICF International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Shares of ICFI stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International Inc has a one year low of $64.44 and a one year high of $95.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.13 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

In other news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

