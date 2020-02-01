Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 187,434 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,434 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Hasbro worth $91,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Hasbro by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 615.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Hasbro by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,948. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.87 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

