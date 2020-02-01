Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 266,184 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,046 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,184 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Applied Materials worth $100,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,112,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

