Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 428,889 Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,889 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 9.67% of HomeStreet worth $80,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,040. The stock has a market cap of $783.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HomeStreet Inc has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $35.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In other news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

