Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 75,162 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,058 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Citrix Systems worth $70,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.22. 2,391,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its 200-day moving average is $104.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $478,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,906 shares in the company, valued at $37,670,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,729. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.