Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Duke Energy worth $94,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. 3,175,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,314. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

