Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Waste Management worth $79,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,718. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.48 and a one year high of $123.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.