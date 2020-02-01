Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Tyson Foods worth $80,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,440,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,026.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,701,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,605,000 after acquiring an additional 181,311 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.63. 2,451,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,406. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

