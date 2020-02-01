Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539,732 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.59% of Popular worth $90,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Popular by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Popular by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Popular by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Popular by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $515,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,566.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $76,104.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,961 shares of company stock worth $1,505,377 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPOP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. 597,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.19. Popular Inc has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.