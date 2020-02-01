Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Valero Energy worth $79,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 960,653 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,027,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 192,070 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Valero Energy stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. 6,479,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,129. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.