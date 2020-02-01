Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 118,182 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 118,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of American Express worth $89,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 332 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. American Express has a twelve month low of $101.70 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,533 shares of company stock worth $11,045,734. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.