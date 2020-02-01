Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 136,716 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of KKR & Co Inc worth $86,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,965,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,617. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

