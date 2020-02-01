Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 256,333 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,333 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $79,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,696,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after acquiring an additional 442,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,992 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 399,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 326,289 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. 13,591,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

