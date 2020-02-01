Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,812 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,812 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Sherwin-Williams worth $103,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $11.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $556.99. The company had a trading volume of 895,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $397.00 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $579.30 and its 200-day moving average is $552.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

