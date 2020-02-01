Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,488 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,488 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $760,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alphabet by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after buying an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,720,000 after buying an additional 102,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.61 on Friday, hitting $1,434.23. 2,403,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,402.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,275.81. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

