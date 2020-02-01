Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.38% of InterXion worth $88,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after buying an additional 366,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 46.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 44.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 27,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterXion alerts:

NYSE INXN traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.03. 1,366,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,914. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.