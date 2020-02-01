Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,501 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $82,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

NYSE ARE traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $163.20. The stock had a trading volume of 560,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $127.94 and a 12-month high of $165.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

