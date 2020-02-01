Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $329,376.00 and $546.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,374.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.23 or 0.01952341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.07 or 0.04039039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00752926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00123012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00781841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009291 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00701469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 17,662,653 coins and its circulating supply is 17,545,341 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

