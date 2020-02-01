Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 15,074 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 5.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,428. The firm has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.86. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

