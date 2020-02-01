Safe Haven Market Cap Reaches $922,976.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $922,976.00 and $2,267.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven's total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens.

The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

