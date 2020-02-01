Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $987,459.00 and approximately $7,480.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.98 or 0.02636889 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven's total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven's official website is safehaven.io. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

