Safe Trading Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Safe has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $7.06 million and $66,259.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01251082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046062 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00026293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00201636 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067452 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001863 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

