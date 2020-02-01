SafeCapital Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00037989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020307 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000969 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,062,452 coins and its circulating supply is 806,813 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

