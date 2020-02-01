SafeInsure (SINS) Market Capitalization Hits $334,647.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $334,647.00 and approximately $282,863.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00020971 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00122475 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038255 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000969 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,328,677 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

